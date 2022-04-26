The end of primary education exams, KCPE, will be replaced with the Kenya Primary Education Assessment(KPEA) in the new Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) chair John Onsati said KPEA will replace KCPE when the final batch of Standard Eight pupils under the 8-4-4 curriculum sit their national exams at the end of this year.

The Kenya Primary Education Assessment (KPEA) will be administered to Grade Six students under the new Curriculum (CBC).

“We want to inform the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) that KNEC will be administering the Kenya Primary Education Assessment Grade 6 summative assessment at the end of the year,” Onsati announced.

At the same time, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said Grade 6, Class 8, and Form 4 candidates who will sit their exams in November and December, must register between April 27th and May 14th.

“The ministry has already set the examinations. I direct KNEC to start registering candidates for the exams,” he said.

CS Magoha noted that more than nine million students will be under the CBC program when schools reopen on Monday.