Kenya’s 3rd president Mwai Kibaki has died at the age of 90.

The announcement was made by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday. Uhuru lauded Kibaki as ‘a gentleman in Kenyan politics.’

Uhuru announced Kibaki’s passing at a press conference in State House some minutes past 12 noon.

Kibaki served as Kenya’s president from 2002 to 2013, presiding over a period of rapid economic growth, after 24 years of stalled growth under his predecessor. His legacy is still celebrated today, and future presidents will always be measured against it.

President Uhuru has declared a period of national mourning from today until when the late president is laid to rest. Flags will fly at half-mast. Further, the Deputy-President, Chief Justice, Cabinet Secretaries, Speaker of the National Assembly,  Speaker of the Senate, Kenya’s Diplomats abroad and anyone else authorized to fly the national flag on their cars shall not do so during this period.

Mwai Kibaki lived an illustrious life, serving Kenya in different high profile capacities, among them Cabinet Minister, Member of Parliament (Donholm and Othaya), Vice President, Opposition leader, and finally President.

Among his cabinet positions were: Minister for Finance (1969–1981), Minister for Home Affairs (1982–1988) and Minister for Health (1988–1991).

By the time he left parliament in 2013, Kibaki was the longest serving MP, having served uninterrupted from 1963.

While the cause of death was not provided, Kibaki has been suffering declining health over many years, first after his 2002 road accident, and then due to old age.

Read the full statement by Uhuru Kenyatta.

Here are some of the reactions from notable people on social media.

 