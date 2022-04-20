An aspirant eyeing the Migori Woman Rep seat in the August polls has accused the ODM party of rigging nominations in favour of her competitor.

Fatuma Mohammed stormed the ODM primaries tallying centre at Migori Teachers College, claiming this was the third time that the party had denied her a ticket.

She accused the Raila Odinga-led party of favouring her competitor, Nominated MP Dennitah Ghati, who previously served as women’s rep from 2013 to 2017.

Mohammed claimed that in 2017, ODM favoured the incumbent woman rep Pamela Odhiambo.

“ She(Ghati) was a woman rep in 2013, she did not win. It was negotiated and they took my victory and gave it to Ghati. In 2017, I won by a landslide but they took my victory and gave it to Pamela Odhiambo the current woman rep.