The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is still “swimming in money” after collecting millions from aspirants who were dissatisfied with its nominations.

Just last month, the party fetched more than Sh350 million in nomination fees from over 5,000 aspirants. This saw Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua brag that UDA was swimming in money.

Following the April 14 nominations, the DP Ruto-led UDA has now collected over Sh3.8 million from the 115 aspirants who have contested the results.

The aspirants include 94 MCAs, 15 MPs, two senators (Uasin Gishu and Embu), two governors (Uasin Gishu and Kajiado) and one woman representative.

Aspirants are required to pay Sh20,000 (MCA), Sh100,000 (MP and senator) and Sh200,000 (governor) for their grievances to be heard by UDA’s Elections Dispute Resolution Committee.

Committee chairman Emmanuel Mumia said 24 of the MCA results received had been nullified, 34 dismissed and a recount ordered in four county assembly races.