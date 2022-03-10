Police officers working undercover on Wednesday shot dead three suspected robbers in Kahawa West, Nairobi County.

Following complaints of rampant insecurity in the area, three officers laid a trap for the suspects by posing as pedestrians going to work.

One of the officers took his phone out of his pocket and pretended that he was chatting. This acted as bait for the robbers who accosted the officer and tried to rob him.

According to police, the suspects were armed with a pistol which they used to threaten their victims.

During the attempted robbery, the other two undercover officers stepped in and shot dead the suspects.

The detectives recovered five mobile phones which the gangsters had stolen from locals in Kamae area of Kahawa West.

Nairobi County Police boss James Mugera confirmed the incident saying police took action following a series of complaints from locals on the upsurge of crimee in Kahawa West.

“We are not going to stop at that until we wipe out crime in the city. Let all people engaging in crime know that their days are numbered,” Mugera said.

The bodies of the three who were yet to be identified were moved to the City Mortuary.