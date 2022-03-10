The S.K Macharia-owned Royal Media Services has appointed veteran journalist Linus Kaikai as the company’s Group Editorial Director.

RMS announced his appointment following the exit of Joe Ageyo who resigned to pursue other interests.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Linus Kaikai as the RMS Group Editorial Director. Until this appointment, Linus was the Director of Strategy and Innovation,” reads a statement by Group Managing Director Wachira Waruru.

Kaikai, a former NTV General Manager, retains his role in Strategy and Innovation alongside his new role.

He will oversee the administrative and editorial functions of RMS’ news and current affairs operations across the RMS platforms.

Waruru also extended his gratitude to the outgoing Joe Ageyo for his service.

“I also wish to announce that Joe Ageyo who has for the last four years served the RMS as Editorial Director is leaving the company to pursue other interests. I take this opportunity to thank Joe for his service and wish him well in his endeavors,” said the MD.