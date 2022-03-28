Since the onset of social media, influencer marketing has grown exponentially to become a cutthroat sector. Due to the ever-growing competition, some brand influencers have had to resort to questionable gimmicks to stay ahead of the game.

Some have had to sacrifice their beliefs and principles just to sell a brand. While opinion on the subject remains a sticky debate, some 5 Kenyan influencers share their views and experiences.

Mulamwa (David Oyando ), 29

Nurse and social media influencer

I had my first gig in 2018 where I partnered with a trading platform called Africa Sokoni which offered sellers an avenue to advertise products such as utensils, clothes, food and electronics. My job was to record videos to show how the platform worked. I started by recording videos on how sellers could use the platform, and how buyers could access the goods being sold.

So far, I have done influencer engagements for more than 50 products, selling different products from watches to cars to land. In the course of my job, I have been approached by brands that I was not willing to work with. There are clients I sensed were scammers, others were fraudulent land selling companies whose business is to con unsuspecting buyers.

The most interesting one was when I was approached by a witch doctor from Tanzania who wanted me to advertise his services online for a fee. He even sent me a poster with graphic content featuring bones, skeletons and other paraphernalia. That is when I knew I needed to establish boundaries.

I have also been approached by brands that are against religion, and some that promote harmful societal norms, and I have turned down their offers. You have to set personal boundaries as an influencer. I only work with products that are genuine.

I believe it is wrong to lie to your audience that you have used a brand while in real sense, you haven’t. Also, family members and private matters should be kept out of the job. Some influencers go to the extent of making their children act sick so that they can take them to hospitals they’re promoting, so they can take videos. For such assignments, you can just inform your audience of the services being offered in the facility without necessarily acting like you’ve been treated there. Don’t pretend to be sick!

Some even go to an extent of recording the women in their lives giving birth. I think this is the wrong way to earn money as an influencer. Additionally, influencers should not coerce members of their families to be part of their assignments. They should let them do it out of their free will.