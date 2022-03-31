Musician Akothee has explained why she finds it difficult to make and keep friends her own age.

In a long post on social media, the celebrity singer said such friendships usually start well before jealousy kicks in. The friendship then turns into a competition making it hard for her to keep such friends.

“When they start as friends they become very open to each other, open their hearts and pour out their hearts to each other! Their emotions lie to them they are in love with each other 💔 When they realise the other persons have more than what they have! Mrs JELOUSY ” AKA competition gets its way IN,” Akothee wrote in a piece titled ‘REASONS I HAVE NO FEMALE FRIENDS WHO ARE MY AGEMATES‘.

According to Akothee, such friends forget that everyone is different and has gone through life differently. The singer even employed an interesting analogy about women and breasts.

“They forget that everyone woman has different strengths capabilities and different upbringing, different calculations, origin, and destination 💪. Every woman has a different way of seeing things, we can’t all be equal and it has never happened and will never happen! Women should understand the narrative of Breasts👏 👉Some are round, some are “yago”, some are huge some like nipples, some are standing ovation some are onto your marks 👌 But hey, they all qualify as breasts, and men have different taste of them,” she explained.

Akothee further advised women to avoid competing against the friends in their circle.

“Any woman competing to be the Number one woman of All women is making a fool of themselves! There will always be another woman doing other things you ain’t capable of doing. In short, we all have different strengths so Stop BEING THE PREFECT IN THE CIRCLES OF YOUR FRIENDS. As A woman, don’t hesitate to walk out of a group of friends that make you feel small. RUUUUN.”