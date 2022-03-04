Fast growing supermarket chain Quickmart has today opened its 50th branch in the country.

The outlet is located in Machakos, opposite the Machakos Level 5 hospital. This marks its first entry into Eastern Kenya, and the branch will put it in direct competition with supermarkets like Naivas, which also operate nearby.

“Situated at the heart of Machakos, the pioneer branch will also mark an entry of the supermarket’s chain of stores into the Eastern region expanding its presence to 14 counties across Kenya,” the retailer said in a statement.

Aiya ile very soon tuliwaambia sasa imefika! Macha mko ready?#Quickmart50 imefika nyumbani. Usikuwe na wasiwasi, tuko na trolly itabeba kila kitu unataka na ikijaa bado kuna TukTuk. Welcome to our 50th branch home of easy shopping.#FreshandEasy#PamojaNawe#Quickmart50 pic.twitter.com/KJ2Osn0fec — Quickmart Kenya (@QuickmartKenya) March 4, 2022

“The launch of the stores will greatly promote the local farmers and other suppliers since the chain of stores sources for its fresh produce and most of the other products locally.”

Quickmart has been quick to fill the void left after the collapse of Nakumatt and Tuskys supermarkets. Although it started off slow, the supermarket went on overdrive after receiving an investment from Mauritius investors.

Together with Naivas, the two are now by default the largest supermarkets in the country, a position that was almost unimaginable just 5 years ago.