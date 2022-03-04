The Communication Authority of Kenya has announced that they will be switching off potentially millions of sim cards next month.

The clean-up will affect sim cards whose owners are not fully registered. A full registration means providing your correct identification details, and your photo.

The process to cut-off these users will happen on April 15.

“The regulations state that proper SIM card registration includes a photo ID, and since 2017 we have asked mobile service providers to comply, but they have not,” CA stated. “They have asked for more time to reach out to their subscribers, but we have reached a compromise date, and they have to do it by April 15.”

New registrations since 2015 are likely compliant, but sim cards which were registered between 2002 and 2015 may not be in compliant since the law was not in effect.

“This is mostly going to affect those who registered their SIM cards between 2002 and 2015, and we find that they are mostly older subscribers who are reluctant to provide their photo IDs,” CA added.

Users with multiple sim cards are also required to register each one of them separately.