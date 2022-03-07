While it’s always women who are world renown for struggling to find the proverbial “Mr. Right” to settle down with, men too find it as difficult in the dating pool.

On that note, four Kenyan men in their 30s share their dating experiences and why they are keen to date.

Michael Musembi, 36, Governance Consultant and IT specialist

“Women today have too many expectations and drink too much”

“I started dating when I was 26 and it was an awesome experience. My girlfriend was easy to deal with and we enjoyed spending time together. I remember how she would come and stay in my house for a month and this strengthened our bond. We envisioned our lives together until life took a tragic turn when her father passed on from cancer and she became mentally ill. I was frustrated and felt like my world was torn apart. I did all I could to convince the family that she needed medical attention, but all my efforts were ridiculed. I became helpless and my ego was affected to see the love of my life battling depression.

I tried to support her emotionally but she was often violent, abusive, and would hallucinate. No matter how much I wanted to be with her, I couldn’t because my wellbeing was endangered and I had to quit the relationship.

Since then my dating has been hard because there is some breed of women with too many expectations. They want a man who earns a certain amount, and what the man should spend on them.