Sean Andrew, the celebrity grandson of former retired president Mwai Kibaki, has stunned his followers by shaving off his trademark dreadlocks.

The 28-year-old model documented the cut in videos shared on his Instagram page with over 128k followers.

In a video on Instastories, Sean is seen getting the chop at the AfterShave By Flair barber shop owned by former media personality Betty Kyallo.

Sean Andrew traded his shoulder-length locks for a clean and low-maintenance high fade haircut.

“How do you like my new look? I’ll tell you the full story tomorrow ✌🏼” he said on Tuesday.

Most of the reactions came from the ladies, who make up a majority of Sean Andrew’s fanbase. They seemed to be loving the new look while others simply didn’t know how to feel.

The new killer look also comes days after Sean Andrew revealed he is very much single. When asked why he is single, Sean Andrew said: “Yet to find someone on my wavelength.”

In the Q&A session with fans, the digital influencer also disclosed he does not want kids.

“Just don’t want kids. It is something I’ve known for a long time,” Andrew said.

Below are some reactions to Sean Andrew’s new look.

Martinkimathi_: “ Fresh🔥”

Aphne_nyamwiza: “ 😭😭😭😭”

kingtabbytabz: “❤️❤️❤️😍looks good” connie.kuria: “Looking way younger 😍” shey_chabi: “😢😮😍I dunno how to feel🔥” wambui4029: “😍😍😍😍 so fresh. Looking so fine.” jheneqofficial_12: “Daaaaammnnnn.you look great” bron_leigh_: “Sean freaking Andrew 😍😍😍 you finally did it.” _.wachira.__: “Oh wow! 🔥 that was a change! Still works! 🙌🏾” _ashleiquin:“ Looking waaay better than when you had dreads😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍” wambui4029: “ 😍😍😍😍 so fresh. Looking so fine.”