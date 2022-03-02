Once again Kenyans are finding themselves complaining about an unnecessary addition by Safaricom.

The giant telco has in recent days decided to bombard its customers with pop up messages and/or SMS messages after every call.

Some users have highlighted how irritating this is, and so far, Safaricom’s solution has been to let users ‘opt-out’.

This is quite strange because very few ‘opted in’ in the first place. A single pop up may be okay, but a barrage of so called ‘flash messages’ has a way of getting on someone’s nerves.

Some of the solutions given by Safaricom customer service on social media don’t seem to work, but here’s one that actually does.

1. Dial *456*7#

2.Click 3 (End of Call Notification)

3. Click 2 (Pot – out)

Hopefully this should disable the notifications moving forward. And hopefully Safaricom will ask for your consent before enrolling you in similar gimmicks in future.