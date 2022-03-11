“I was like, sijawai skia kitu kama hii but then nilianza ku-gain interest,” Lulu recounted.

From then on, Lulu started collecting newspapers from work and used them to read the news to her mother.

“Unajua ukiwa receptionist, unapewa newspapers unapelekea boss, ikifika jioni I used to take newspapers napeleka home, so I used to read to my mother, and she was like, ‘wewe uko na sauti mzuri you can do it,” she said.

Thanks to the newspapers, Lulu saw a job opening for a radio presenter. She had not studied any journalism course but she still applied for the job.

“Kwa one of the newspapers niliona they were advertising for TV presenters, news anchors and radio presenters, I applied but back then sikuwa nimesomea journalism nilisema let me try,” she said.

Lulu Hassan said she submitted a voice recording and got the job. She was only 20 and worked part-time as she pursued her studies in media.

“Nilikuwa nafanya kama part-time, I used to do news alafu naenda college,” she said.

Lulu mentioned that her mother, who always wanted her to become a news presenter, passed away before she made it on TV.

“This is something my mom wanted, alikuwa ashasema mimi nataka wewe ufanye TV, ilikuwa breakthrough…but she passed on nikiwa radio,” she said.

Lulu Hassan advised young people to follow their instincts and listen to good advice.