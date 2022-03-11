Lulu Hassan is undoubtedly one of the most bankable Television newscasters in the country.
The Citizen TV Swahili news anchor joined media at the tender age of 20 and has never looked back. However, what many don’t know is that Lulu Hassan was a receptionist before a stranger made her consider a career in media.
Speaking on the Hot 96 morning show, Lulu Hassan narrated how a certain Anthony asked her if she had ever thought of a career in TV or radio.
“It started in 2005, nilikuwa receptionist in Mombasa company ilikuwa inaitwa Tech Biz limited, and it dealt with computers. So whenever I picked calls, there is a guy called Anthony, I’ve never met him but nakumbuka to date, aliniambia madam, ‘I love your voice have you ever thought of doing radio or TV?”
“I was like, sijawai skia kitu kama hii but then nilianza ku-gain interest,” Lulu recounted.
From then on, Lulu started collecting newspapers from work and used them to read the news to her mother.
“Unajua ukiwa receptionist, unapewa newspapers unapelekea boss, ikifika jioni I used to take newspapers napeleka home, so I used to read to my mother, and she was like, ‘wewe uko na sauti mzuri you can do it,” she said.
Thanks to the newspapers, Lulu saw a job opening for a radio presenter. She had not studied any journalism course but she still applied for the job.
“Kwa one of the newspapers niliona they were advertising for TV presenters, news anchors and radio presenters, I applied but back then sikuwa nimesomea journalism nilisema let me try,” she said.
Lulu Hassan said she submitted a voice recording and got the job. She was only 20 and worked part-time as she pursued her studies in media.
“Nilikuwa nafanya kama part-time, I used to do news alafu naenda college,” she said.
Lulu mentioned that her mother, who always wanted her to become a news presenter, passed away before she made it on TV.
“This is something my mom wanted, alikuwa ashasema mimi nataka wewe ufanye TV, ilikuwa breakthrough…but she passed on nikiwa radio,” she said.
Lulu Hassan advised young people to follow their instincts and listen to good advice.
”Follow your instincts first, ukiskia it’s something you need badly, go for it, listen to people also but not the naysayers,” she said.