A man was charged at the Milimani Law courts in Nairobi with assaulting his younger brother, occasioning him actual bodily harm on his genitals and finger.

Collins Cheruiyot allegedly assaulted his brother Allan Sang in Nairobi’s Upper Hill area after he(Cheruiyot) allegedly stole his mobile phone and money.

State Prosecutor James Gachoka read a police report stating that Sang told police that his brother Collins stole his phone worth Sh9,399 and his national identification card.

Collins then used the phone to borrow a loan from M-Shwari amounting to Sh12,316.

When Collins learnt that Sang had snitched on him to the police, he assaulted him by squeezing his family jewels and biting his finger.

The court however adjourned the matter after the accused fell sick. Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi directed that he be taken to a hospital.

The case will be mentioned on February 24, 2022, for further directions.