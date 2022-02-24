Flamboyant city preacher Rev Lucy Natasha and her equally extravagant beau Prophet Stanley Carmel have denied allegations of selling fake miracles to their congregants.

The claims emerged from a viral shared on the Naijas Craziest Instagram account. It shows Rev Natasha is prophesying to a man and releasing his blessings.

The same man is then seen at the altar with Prophet Carmel and is said to have been healed from an eye problem as Carmel was praying.

Appearing on The Lynn Ngugi show, Rev. Natasha and Carmel rubbished the allegations as fabricated social media stories.

“Our Ministry has been at the forefront preaching Christ… all our church services are always live and that tells you that we have nothing to hide and our ministry is an open book.