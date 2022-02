These are the areas Kenya Power has designated to conduct a day-long scheduled maintenance on Monday, February 7, 2022.

MACHAKOS COUNTY

AREA: PARTS OF DAYSTAR UNIVERSITY

DATE: Monday 07.02.2022 TIME: 9.00 A.M. – 5.00 P.M. Daystar Univ, Lukenya Getaway, Prayer Center, Autocross, Inter-County Hotel, Lukenya Girls, Pioneer & adjacent customers.

NANDI COUNTY

AREA: BARATON, KIPCHABO FACTORY

DATE: Monday 07.02.2022 TIME: 9.00 A.M. – 2.00 P.M. Baraton, Kapdilidil, Kipchabo Factory, Chemare, Segut, St. Joseph Girls, Talai, Samoo, Kaptel, Kipsomoite, Sironoi & adjacent customers.

ISIOLO COUNTY

AREA: MAILI SABA, BBC, REDCROSS

DATE: Monday 07.02.2022 TIME: 9.00 A.M. – 5.00 P.M. Kona Mbaya, Muturi’s Farm, Maili Saba, Maili Tano, Rangelands, BBC, Royal Acacia, Karumanthi Pri, School of Infantry, KWS, Kakili, Mugae, Meru Wood Complex, Isico, Mega Quarries, Marere, Red Cross, Part of Mwangaza, Sarova, Wamba, Swari & adjacent customers.