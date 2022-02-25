The world football governing body, FIFA, has suspended Kenya from all international footballing activities with immediate effect.

FIFA banned Kenya alongside Zimbabwe citing government interference in football associations.

“We had to suspend two of our member associations — Kenya and Zimbabwe. Both for government interference in the activities of the football associations of these associations,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said.

FIFA said the suspension is indefinite Kenya will not participate in all international competitions. Local football will however proceed.

President Infantino noted Kenya knows what to do to have the ban lifted.

“They know what needs to be done for them to be readmitted or for their suspensions to be lifted.”

The decision comes after the government suspended the Kenya Football Federation and replaced it with a caretaker committee.