Police officers in Kilimani, Nairobi are holding two suspects over theft of property at the Milimani Law courts in Nairobi.

The pair; David Elkanah Nyambuto aged around 25 and Andrew Orina, 23, are cleaners employed by Jepco Cleaning Services.

Nyambuto and Orina were captured on CCTV stealing a 55 inch TV at Milimani Law Courts on January, Saturday 22 during morning hours.

Police said the two stole the TV from the third floor where the children’s court and playground are located.

The head of security at Milimani Law Courts, Mr David Samia, added that Orina also stole a mobile phone belonging to Chief Magistrate Stella Kanyiri.

He allegedly stole a Samsung phone worth Sh36,000 while cleaning the Magistrate’s private chamber.

“Investigations were carried out by security personnel and the matter was reported at Capital Hill Police Station, where the investigating office tracked the said phone number with the help of officials from Safaricom and it was recovered from a third party who bought the phone from the cleaner,” David said.

The suspects were detained at the DCI headquarters pending further investigations and arraignment.