Zari Hassan has dismissed her followers on social media who constantly trash her content.

The businesswoman took to her popular Instagram to lambast followers who abuse her under the pretext of criticizing her content.

Zari, who boasts over 10 million followers on Instagram, told her trolls to block her and save themselves from her content.

“If you feel like you don’t like my content just come onto my page and block me, block me. Remember, I don’t know you, I’m gonna keep saying this I don’t you, so if you feel like my content gives you so much pain, malaria, it makes you feel like vomiting, just block me, I don’t know you I will not care,” Zari lambasted.

The influencer noted that she does not mind constructive criticism but won’t tolerate strangers calling her names.

“Constructive criticism is good, obviously, it how people grow, and it’s one thing when you wanna come here and abuse me and take out your frustrations,” she said.

Zari further ranted: “I don’t even take bull***t from people in my real life, you can ask those who know me, what about strangers? Block your self don’t inflict all this on yourself by looking at my content that makes you sick.”

The mother of five added: “Oh and by the way, if someone leaves a retarded comment your a** will get blocked. So come slow, come easy guys. See how petty I am.”