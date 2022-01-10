While women are renowned for being great at multitasking, the question of whether they can have it all still elicits mixed reactions.

To this end, two Kenyan career women share their thoughts on this age-old debate and reveal how they juggle between a career, business, family, motherhood and more.

Lily Kirui Ngok, Kericho Deputy Governor

Nowadays, women enjoy nearly an equal status in society with men because they have successfully navigated through traditional and modern barriers and emerged winners in their own right. In this dynamic age and time, it is possible for a woman to venture into any dream career, politics included, and still be a good homemaker.

But just like everything else in life, there are good and bad days.

As a politician, mother, wife, church leader and philantrophist, juggling all the responsibilities that come with it is no mean feat. But I dare say that a woman can have it all, although it takes meticulous planning, a lot of sacrifices and learning to delegate certain roles. Having a supportive environment is also key.

Women are gifted with cognitive multi-tasking abilities which when well-harnessed create a seamless balance between work and family. Is it practical? Yes.

As my career changed from academia to the world of public service and politics, I increasingly found myself having to cede more personal space and time. As a deputy governor, I receive many visitors, mostly residents of Kericho with various problems or petitions. As a dedicated Christian and leader, I receive delegations from churches and clergy inviting me to fellowship or support. In politics, one has to convince voters, gain electoral support and remain in power. This requires an intensive engagement with voters and opinion leaders.

My family has, therefore, had to gradually come to terms with my prolonged absence as a result. We have had to make simple adjustments at home like having more hands on the deck in handling the increasing household chores.

With more life roles, learning to delegate is a vital art. For me, I hold dear my responsibilities as a mother and a wife, but I have had to accept the fact that I may not be able to cook and serve my household every single day.

I thank God for my understanding and supportive husband. He understands the dynamics of my public service role and guides and supports all my political activities too.