Two police officers were Sunday found dead at Kiungani Police Station in Kiminini, Trans Nzoia County in a suspected murder-suicide.

Police Constables Abel Andari (28) and his wife Dorcas Chebet (27) died of gunshot wounds a few minutes after the latter visited the former in the morning.

County Police Commander Jacinta Wesonga said Chebet, who is attached to Kiminini police station, arrived at Kiungani station at around 10.30 am.

Reports indicate the couple had a brief chat before Chebet headed to her husband’s house within the station.

Shortly after, Andari followed her and they reportedly locked themselves inside the house for about one hour.

“After an hour or so, officers said they heard a gunshot. About 10 minutes later, they heard another, then the third shortly after,” PC Wesonga said.

Police broke down the door and found the lifeless bodies of two officers lying on the floor. A G3 rifle and three spent cartridges were also found on the floor.

Andari had a gun wound in the chest while Ms Chebet had blood oozing from her forehead.

Neighbours claimed the two had locked themselves in the house with their one-year-old daughter before the gunshots were heard.

Preliminary investigations indicate Chebet shot Andari before turning the gun on herself.

The bodies were moved to the Kitale County Hospital mortuary as further investigations continue.