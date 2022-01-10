In 2017, former Agriculture CS Festus Mwangi Kiunjuri was eyeing the Laikipia gubernatorial seat but Uhuru convinced him to drop his ambitions for a position in his Cabinet.

However, years later, Uhuru sacked him as a Minister, a decision that Kiunjuri says hurt him and injured his career.

In an interview with Nation, Mwangi said he does not regret dropping his gubernatorial ambition to join Uhuru’s government.

“I do not regret the decision. You never know what would have happened had I become the Laikipia governor. In addition, I still gained a lot of experience in the two years I served as the Agriculture minister. I may not have gathered the experience I did and in terms of expanding my horizon; I gained a lot being a minister than I would have as Laikipia governor. I cannot say I regret the move. At times, I thought I regretted the move but the benefits that came with it were immense,” he said.

Kiunjuri spoke of how Uhuru hurt him, saying: “He hurt me, hindered my progress as a human being, and injured my career. Had I continued to be a minister, I would have gained even more experience. It was a major loss but again, it opened another opportunity because had I been serving the government, I would not have established a strong party called TSP. So, count your blessings! Whenever one door closes, another opens.”

The former minister lamented that Uhuru sacked him without explanation.