On Wednesday, we showed you pictures of Mike Sonko’s new nightclub in Shanzu, Mombasa called ‘Volume VIP Club’.

The former Nairobi Governor splashed top dollar on the club to make it State-of-the-art, with plans underway to bring international artistes for its grand opening.

Volume VIP Club also boasts a wide array of alcoholic drinks, with Sonko bragging that it stocks over 1,947 different types of liquor.

It is one of these drinks that has caused a social media storm after a photo of a receipt from the establishment was shared online.

The receipt is dated January 2, 2022, and shows a customer was billed Sh600 for two alcoholic drinks; a Tusker Lite and a Blow Job for sh300 each.

While a Blow Job is of course a type of cocktail shot, some excitable Kenyans on social media grabbed an opportunity to make fun of the receipt.

Here are comments:

dopest_prints: “Nami naipeana bure kumbe watu wanalipwa😂😂😂😂😂😂”

aquilina_josephs: “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂…….I need to be a waiter there.”

kenambani: “Is this for real? One would assume club volume Shanzu inaspecialize in this crazy acts… Pombe ni ‘suppliment’🧐😂😂😂”

carolinemunyao55: “😂😂😂😂watu wana akili chafu jamani… it’s just a cocktail.”

charliecharliso: “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Santa Maria!!!!!!!! Hata kuna pombe Inaitwa Blow job 😂😂😂 Dunia simamia Shanzu nishuke.”

kyenifurniture: “😂😂😂😂 Someone help me with location of the pub. such cocktail is hard to get. Bora KRA wakitax niwe nishalipuka.”

hightech_pools: “Club ya Sonko……hope hakuna cctv….otherwise…mnajua tu sonko na video footage…😂😂😂😂”

alphasaraplagat: “Kulipa ushuru ni kujitegemea. Hongera KRA kwa kutoza kodi huduma zote zinazolipiwa. 👏👏. 😂😹🤣😹”

d.b.k_07: “Na Angelina basi yaonekana ywajua kupeana 😂😂😂😂😂”

look_empire254: “Tarehe mbili January mlikua mshaanza kunyonywa mchude 😂😂😂😂”

heman_wekesa: “Kunyonywa 300 bei nafuu kaka😂😂 Mombasa raha.”

kiharathephotographer: “😂😂😂 Njaanuary mko na hela ya BJ 😂😂”

luxe.collections_kenya: “I had to read the comments to know that it’s a cocktail😂”

dkslingshit: “Mmeamua kumaliza sonko kabisa😂😂😂”

e.r.y.k.o: “BJ iko na VAT🤣🤣🤣”

nelson.frenzy: “Kenyans plz sanitize your minds, blow job is a cocktail si head 😌😌.”