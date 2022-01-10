Brian Kimanzi is a popular social media influencer, copywriter and content creator known for his fashion sense.

Tell us a bit about yourself?

I’m an easy-going person who loves life and finds joy in the simple things life has to offer.

What pushed you to start social media influencing?

I never planned for it happen, but it organically just came together. It started happening as a result of interacting and engaging with people on social media, and the rest is history.

What inspires the content you produce?

Everyday occurrences mostly and always finding new exciting and innovative ways to pass a message.

Now, let’s talk fashion. How would you describe your style?

Mostly simple and elegant, but sometimes bold enough to disrupt the status quo.

What are the five-man essentials you would recommend?

Good cologne, a nice pair of shoes, a crisp white shirt, and a great barber, all summarised with confidence.

Which fashion era did you love?

Definitely the 70s. The vibe was true and the expression was top level.

Give us a few beard-care tips.

I would say you must wash your beard regularly, and follow up with moisturising. The beard needs personalised care too; just don’t grow it and expect it to just self care.

What occasions do you like dressing up for?

I would show up looking nice at any event. I don’t really wait for an occasion to dress up. Every day is an occasion for Kimanzi.

What’s your most comfortable indoor wear?

Sweat pants or a robe; the perfect partner to Netflix and chill.

Who do you consider great fashion icons?

I don’t really think I have ever thought of this. I just appreciate how different people know what works for them and get the best outfits for their frame.

Is there one fashion item you simply can’t leave the house without?

A fedora is such a great accessory to a lot of outfits. It’s actually my go-to outfit at any time.

What do you splurge on the most?

Clothes followed closely by shoes.

Where do you mostly shop for your fashion pieces?

Currently, I’m working with tailors who custom-make my outfits. At the moment, I am working with Zola Fashion House and the Suit Star.

Which celebrity inspires your looks?

None, unfortunately. I create my own pieces depending on how I feel like wearing or depending on the occasion.

Fashion philosophy you live by…

Don’t wait for your deathbed for them to dress you up. Dress up when you’re still alive; look good and feel good.