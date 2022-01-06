The underfire Billionaire businesswoman Mary Wambui was Wednesday arrested for allegedly possessing an unregistered firearm.

Detectives picked up Wambui from her home in Runda and detained her at the Muthaiga Police Station, where she spent the night.

Lawyers Nelson Havi and Kipchumba Murkomen visited her at the police post.

Mary Wambui is set to be arraigned today, Thursday January 6. Police said she will be charged with illegal gun possession and other charges.

The arrest comes after she surrendered her pistol on December 15 last year, a day after the Firearms Licensing Board had given her a 24-hour ultimatum.

The pistol’s license was found to have expired on April 17, 2020.

The Purma Holdings director claimed she wanted to renew the license but when she visited the board offices in Industrial Area she found it closed over the Covid-19 pandemic.

She then traveled out of the country and could not renew the license as required.

Wambui, who is facing tax evasion charges totaling Sh2.2 billion, was on December 9 released on Sh25 million cash bail.