Nairobi-based rapper Juliani(born Julius Owino) spoke to the Saturday Nation about his musical journey, his relationships with Brenda Wairimu and Lillian Ng’ang’a and more.

Here are the excerpts from the interview;

Who is Juliani?

My name is Julius Owino and I was born on April 22, 1984, in Dandora Phase Four, which is next to an area called Awendo. I am the third born in a family of seven, six boys and a girl. My parents are called Alice Auma Midenyo and Killion Ooko and both are still alive.

I went to Wangu Primary School and then Dandora Secondary School, all in Dandora. We grew up when Dandora was still a “cool place”.

Growing up, we had no role models as televisions were rare. It was during the height of Kamjesh and Mungiki criminal groups. So the people we looked up to were not such good.

But when Kalamashaka happened and Tafsiri came out, they became so big and we started having alternative role models, people we could look up to.

How did your musical journey begin?

I trace the start in 2000 when I was in Form Two where my desk mate, Roba Mwenyeji, happened to be part of Ukoo Flani. He introduced me to music by sharing some hip-hop tapes. The first one was of DMX and Wu-Tang Clan.

So I used to hang out with Ukoo Flani guys and wanted to be like them. I began writing some lyrics but it was years later after secondary school that I thought of taking music seriously.

First song…

It was a song known as Si ndio with a guy called Orezo Kenyatta around 2002 or 2003. He was part of a group known as Watume. Beyond that, we used to write lyrics faulting the government and we would perform the songs at Florida 2000.

We recorded the song around the same time Dandora L.O.V.E was produced. Producer Musyoka (Decimal Records) did it. He sent us several beats to choose one. He had no studio, so we would go to his parent’s house in Eastleigh and use a computer to record and practice with the beats.

For audio production, we used to hire a studio. At that time, a session would go for Sh1,000, money that we would contribute.

When did you get your big break in the industry?

I never had a big break because my career progression was gradual. Fanya Tena was, however, my first single that made people start noticing me as it played on several radio stations and The Beat. But before that I was underground, doing club tours.

You seem to attract high-profile ladies…

I don’t go out seeking people but the truth is nothing is accidental. I cannot say that I have the best vibes or I am the most handsome, though I know I am. What attracts people to me is simply the word of God. I feel like my life is by design; God has already designed it and things are just falling into place.

How did you meet Brenda Wairimu, the actress?

We met online. She saw some work I was doing in Dandora and she wanted to volunteer. I met her physically in USIU where I was doing a tour and she told me she was my fan. We started having conversations and then things fell into place. She is beautiful.

Was it a struggle to convince her into the relationship?

How can you convince someone who is ready? (Laughs). She loves Eminem and also liked how I rapped. I went to South Africa for a tour for a month and then when I came back, we hung out and the rest happened.

Was the attraction between you and Brenda mutual?

Yes, I was attracted to her, she was beautiful, she was fun and she was grounded. She was also going through her own stuff as a young woman trying to make it in Nairobi. Plus we would not have stayed that long if we weren’t attracted to each other.

Did you have plans to marry her?

Yes. We had all those plans but life happened. God has a way of making things lovely. We have a beautiful baby together.

When did things start going south between the two of you?

I was a good person but not godly. Relationships should be nurtured not for selfish reasons. The other person should not feel like they owe you to be in the relationship. I was in a transition, only 25 years old and had achieved a lot. I had a lot going on which did not serve her well. When in a relationship, you are in a place of service. I did not have this mindset then.

How is co-parenting?

Initially, when we broke up, things were hard because there was friction here and there. But if there is understanding and stewardship, then everything falls into place. We still see each other; I was even with her on Tuesday.

How did you meet Lilian?

Before I met Lilian, I was on a journey to celibacy. I was excessively meditating, spending more time in the house, and I was in a beautiful and amazing place.

When did the celibacy journey begin?

(Laughing) When I was left by Brenda. But it was a beautiful thing because I was a good guy, but I wasn’t a godly guy. When Brenda left, it was one of the most beautiful things that ever happened to me.

It was like a moment of transition. Now I get to see Brenda as a human being, and not as my ex-girlfriend or my baby mama. You get to see the beauty that God has created in them.

Why celibacy in the first place?

I didn’t have good relationships with women. My perception of things wasn’t right. I thought I was a good person because I went to church but I found out I was a good person but not a godly person. My interaction with the world was based on selfishness. I wanted to take everything. My celibacy had nothing to do with the other gender but had everything to do with me and my relationship.

When was the first time you met Lilian?

At a hangout organised by Boni (Boniface Mwangi). Beyond that, I had never talked to her. I had no agenda with her and I never went out to have her.

Who took the other’s phone number?

It’s obvious she took my number first (laughs), but it was from a point of conversation we were having at that hangout. I showed her materials of what I was talking about and I think she wanted to know more.

How did things start between you two?

She sent me a message on my birthday and we started having random conversations. I think she was attracted to my conversation on philosophy and she wanted to find out more. However, we hardly met thereafter.