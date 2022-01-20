Travellers using the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) have been advised to arrive three hours before their international departures.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) warned travellers to expect longer processing times and passenger queues as Covid-19 screening intensifies.

“We kindly request passengers to arrive at the airport at least 3 hours before their scheduled departure times and to take into consideration the extended travel times to the airport due to the ongoing construction of the JKIA-Nairobi Expressway,” KAA said in a statement.

With two terminals(1B and 1C) closed for renovation until April, KAA said plans are in place to decongest Terminal 1A, which is used for international departures.

Longer processing times and queues at Terminal 1A are to be expected during peak hours between 8 pm and 11 pm, KAA said.

“In order to address this challenge, KAA, in conjunction with various stakeholders, has taken a number of remedial measures.