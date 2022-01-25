The established Kenyan disc jockey Joseph Mwenda Munoru popularly known as DJ Joe Mfalme is now a proud owner of a deejaying school.

Together with DJ Waithaka Michira alias WDJ, Joe Mfalme has acquired the Redberry DJ Academy in Nairobi.

“The move to acquire fist started in 2021 and is aimed at building an academy where we can ultimately teach Deejaying excellence. The deal was officially signed on January 14, 2022,” reads a press statement from Joe Mfalme.

In the statement released on Monday, January 24, the academy said DJ Joe Mfalme and WDJ will serve as directors.

WDJ will handle the corporate side of business while DJ Joe Mfalme will take an active role in mentoring students as well as developing and implementing a new curriculum.

The former resident DJ at Capital FM said they will announce intake dates soon.