A section of Kenyan internet users has reacted wildly to a meeting between Betty Kyallo and businessman Jamal Roho Safi.

The two popular internet personalities met in Jamal’s office on Tuesday to discuss business.

Betty and the Chairman of Matatu Operators Association took to their socials to share pictures and some details about their partnership.

Betty Kyallo announced she has been appointed Brand Ambassador for micro-finance company, Hudumacredit.

“Looking forward to working together at @hudumacreditke this year as Brand Ambassador. Great discussions with @jimal_rohosafi and @bashir_hajji_zeid,” Betty wrote.

Jamal on the other hand shared: “Cooking up something massive for the year at Huduma Credit! Special thanks to @bettymuteikyallo for a brilliant business discussion. We are on to something big. 👊🏽”

This however did not stop mischievous internet users from reading too much into the meeting between the two.

Given that Betty and Jamal are both recently single, Instagram users speculated there might be more to their meeting than just business.

Below are some of those wild reactions:

mercy_nnameka: Ako single pia uko single 😂😂😂😂😂😂”
puritymwanzo: Hii sasa ni atomic bomb😂”
kennethmkenya: Avoid any other indoors discussion after that bazuu we know her 😂😂😂”
Its_czerry: Hawa sai ni kukulana kwanza hasira,wako nayo ya,kuachwa woooooiiiiii 😂😂😂😂😂Jamalaya &Bettylaya 😂😂back to you in studio.”
miss_kineene: Uuuuuuuuuuuuwi😂”
cikuwj: Amberay kwishaa 😂😂😂”
emmadaden1880: Bro wakamba watatumaliza.”
tabby_mbithe: Wakamba wamekuwezaaaa😂😂😂😂😂”
mohammed_bin_abdalla: Mara Tutaskia you are dating with him 😂😮😂”
iamnahyanahya: Aiyayaayyayaya kwisha😂😂😂😂 I have already seen the future😂😂”
lennyotieno30: Kuoga kurudi soko teke teke”
bennita92: Unapenda wakamba 😂😂😂”
kh.alifa4085: Nani aliweka mbuzi na chui nyumba moja”
Hadassah_12: Msimu wa maembe imeisha sasa tumeingia msimu wa ndimu. Hapa lazima kieleweke. Atleast huyu ataheshimu nyumba kubwa 🤣🤣”
muiahflorence: Once you go kamba, you can never Kam back.😂”
ron_bantu: Kidogo kidogo uone wamepostiwa @nairobi_gossip_club.”
momanyijuliet: Player na coach👏👏”