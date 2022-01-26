A section of Kenyan internet users has reacted wildly to a meeting between Betty Kyallo and businessman Jamal Roho Safi.

The two popular internet personalities met in Jamal’s office on Tuesday to discuss business.

Betty and the Chairman of Matatu Operators Association took to their socials to share pictures and some details about their partnership.

Betty Kyallo announced she has been appointed Brand Ambassador for micro-finance company, Hudumacredit.

“Looking forward to working together at @hudumacreditke this year as Brand Ambassador. Great discussions with @jimal_rohosafi and @bashir_hajji_zeid,” Betty wrote.

Jamal on the other hand shared: “Cooking up something massive for the year at Huduma Credit! Special thanks to @bettymuteikyallo for a brilliant business discussion. We are on to something big. 👊🏽”

This however did not stop mischievous internet users from reading too much into the meeting between the two.

Given that Betty and Jamal are both recently single, Instagram users speculated there might be more to their meeting than just business.

Below are some of those wild reactions:

mercy_nnameka: “ Ako single pia uko single 😂😂😂😂😂😂”