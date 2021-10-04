Five Kenyan women spoke to Life & Style magazine about why they decided to abstain from sexual reations.

Angela Kariuki, 30, currently celibate for two years, six months

Going celibate was a decision to detox emotionally and take my life seriously after I ended a very complex, four-year-long relationship. I was in a relationship with a man who controlled what I did, who I visited, and the people I interacted with. Often, he compared me with other women and this affected my self-esteem. Sometimes, he would be violent and despite hoping for change, he didn’t so I had to end it. The marriage took all my energy and it made me believe that I was not good enough.

In my case, celibacy has given me a chance to explore being on my own. I enjoy working out and I often hang out with my friends. I recently adopted a dog and we enjoy spending time together. To be honest, I just might prefer his company to taking on the issues of dealing with a man who is not ready to settle down. Practicing celibacy has taught me a great deal of patience. The most difficult aspect about remaining celibate is that it requires one to be strong-willed to make it because there are times hormones kick in. I will take my time, at least six years, before settling down if I get a responsible man.

Tasha Mwende, 28, currently celibate for two years, nine months

I decided to be celibate for two reasons: one, I realised that my life was being controlled by sexual thoughts and I had made wrong choices of having multiple partners. I ended up hurting so many men and I didn’t like that. I had a void in me and this emptiness caused me to lack self-control. Having been brought up without a father figure, I realised that I was looking for acceptance from men which directed me to have sex with them.