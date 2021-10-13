Following the ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Tuesday, that favoured Somalia in our ongoing maritime border row, President Uhuru Kenyatta has released a statement.

The president said that Kenya rejects that ruling in its totality.

In the statement, Uhuru implies that the ICJ is being used by ‘international organizations’ as political tools against African countries. He also argues that the court did not permit the use or exhaustion of regional dispute resolution mechanisms, like the African Union.

While opening the door for further diplomatic solutions, Uhuru stated that Kenya is ready to protect our territory ‘by all available means’.

Read the full statement.