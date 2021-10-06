President Uhuru Kenyatta has praised Young Scientists Kenya (YSK) for equipping Kenya’s youth with modern technological skills needed to advance the country’s socio-economic transformation.

The President noted that through its competitions and exhibitions, outreach and mentorship activities, the organisation was helping build a growing base of innovative and empowered young Kenyans.

“I am pleased to note that since its inception in 2018, the programme has tapped into the creative potential of about 120,000 students from all 47 counties.

“Indeed, three of the sixteen winning projects from last year’s competition demonstrate that the innovative and entrepreneurial capacity of young people in Kenya runs deep,” the President said.

The President’s message was delivered via a recorded video on Tuesday during the opening of the 4th YSK national science and technology exhibition held virtually.

The Head of State said the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programme ran by the organisation was a key enabler of the country’s economic blueprints; the Big 4 Agenda and Vision 2030.

He noted that the three top projects at this year’s exhibition were a demonstration of the innovativeness of the organisation’s beneficiaries saying the innovations sought to address real challenges facing ordinary Kenyans.

“I am pleased to note that you are applying your knowledge to develop practical solutions to problems that affect all of us. With this level of creativity and innovation, the future of Kenya’s sustained socio-economic prosperity is promising. Hongera ninyi wote!,” the President said.

The Head of State expressed satisfaction that this year’s 214 participants were drawn from 30 counties and included schools from arid and semi arid, urban and rural areas, public and private schools.

“I am also pleased to note that 5 of the 65 participating schools, are Special Needs Schools; and that there are more girls than boys participating in the exhibition (120 girls and 94 boys). Thank you, YSK for helping release the talent that lies in every part of the country,” the President said.

Once again, the President reiterated Government’s commitment to continue supporting YSK and thanked the Irish Government, the Ministry of Education, teachers and other partners for their continued support for STEM programme.

Education CS Prof. George Magoha said the ministry was proud of the partnership between Kenya and Ireland through YSK noting, that the activities of the organisation were helping enhance uptake of STEM among young Kenyans.

“We are proud of the partnership that we set up with the Government of Ireland, through its Embassy in Nairobi, that gave rise to the Young Scientists Kenya organization that has made this exhibition today a reality,” Prof Magoha said.

Dr Tony Scott, the co-founder of BTYSTE (Young Scientists Ireland), noted that the future of the world is depended on science and engineering courses which he said will offer solutions to most of the challenges facing mankind.

“The future of this world depends on science and engineering. Science brings solutions that can save the world for example the Covid 19 vaccine only took 8 months to develop,” Dr Scott observed.