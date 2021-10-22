President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced that the government will introduce new Identification Cards with a microchip feature.

Speaking on Mashujaa Day, the president said the new ID is part of the ongoing digitization efforts by the government.

The microchip technology will assist in eliminating the use of false identities by terrorists and other criminals in the country, Uhuru said.

“Digitization aims to eliminate the duplication of efforts in data collection, processing, storage, and production of identification documents which has been a feature of government operations since the dawn of the Republic.