Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip has once again been caught up in an alleged assault incident involving a political rival who is eyeing his seat in 2022.

Loitiptip, who is not new to controversy, allegedly assaulted Francis Mugo at the Manda Airport Jetty on Tuesday evening.

Mr Mugo said the attack occurred moments after Deputy President William Ruto, who was on a tour of the area, boarded his plane.

He claimed the Lamu senator broke his glasses, snatched his phone, and even attempted to throw him into the Indian Ocean but he was refrained by residents.

Mugo suffered injuries to his right hand, left eye, and hip.

“I am disappointed by Senator Loitiptip’s behaviour. He attacked me immediately after DP Ruto boarded his flight and left Manda Airport,” Mr Mugo told the Nation.

The father of three added: “He forcefully took my phone, which I was using. In the process, he broke my eyeglasses and injured me in the right hand and left eye.”

Mugo received treatment at Mpeketoni Sub-County Hospital and King Fahad County Hospital.

“They had to cast my hand and am lucky my eyes didn’t get damaged with what happened. It’s very embarrassing and frustrating that a leader can do this without any provocation at all. I don’t know why he did what he did but I hope the police will get to the bottom of it all. Let him give me back my phone too,” Mugo said.

He reported the incident at Lamu Central Police Station under OB number 26/19/10/2021.

Lamu County Police Commander Moses Murithi confirmed the complaint saying investigations were undwerway.

“I can confirm that an assault report was made and investigations are ongoing. So far, no arrests (have been) made,” said Muriithi.

Meanwhile, Senator Anwar Loitiptip has denied the allegations saying Mugo was trying to frame him.

“That man is just looking for sympathy and to tarnish my name but I will just (ignore) him. You can imagine how unfair it is for someone to come and gate-crash my function, then try to frame me,” Anwar told the daily.

Anwar and Mugo are members of Ruto’s UDA party.

Also Read – Lamu Senator Admits Assaulting Saumu Sonko, “It Was Before I Knew She Has Mental Problem”