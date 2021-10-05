The Teen Republik show on NTV has an all-new presenter cast following the departure of seasoned host Martin Kimathi.
Kimathi hosted his last show over the weekend after six years of service for the Nation Media Group.
“First things first God is the greatest 🌹 Today marked my final episode as host of @teenrepublikntv after 6 years and I’m more than grateful 🙏. To the viewers who always tuned in THANKYOU! THANKYOU! THANKYOU @ntvkenya Thank you for the opportunity and foundation including #TuzidiNaHustle@tracywanjiru_ You’re a blessing to me 🌹 Thankyou@djbashkenya my brother 4L. Thank you. God bless you ALL🙏” he wrote on his socials.
Kimathi’s exit comes months after his former cohost, Tracy Wanjiru, left the show after five years.
The two have now been replaced by Aziza Hashim and Joseph Maina.
Aziza, who is also a radio host at NRG Radio, promised not to disappoint.
“I literally have no words to describe how I’m feeling right now 😭 Yaani hii mwaka vile Mungu amenishikilia nakosa hata words za kumshukuru 🙏😭 Alhamdulillah ❤️ We’re on freaking NTV maaahn 🥳I’m elated! Grateful! And straight up emotional right now. @nrgradiokenya see your girl!! ❤️ @ntvkenya I will not disappoint you! #TheMediaMeasiahIsHere,” Aziza exclaimed.