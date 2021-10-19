The High Court warned murder suspect Jowie Irungu against violating one of his bail conditions which requires him not to work in Nairobi.

Jowie is only required to live and work in his hometown of Nakuru but has been working in Nairobi.

The DPP had asked the court to cancel Jowie’s bail saying: “The accused has not only gone against the honourable court’s finding on the location or place of abode when honourable judge granted the bail terms by being away from Nakuru County. He continues to move and reside within Lang’ata area being the secondary crime scene and the locality of the potential witnesses who have and are yet to testify.”

While responding to the application by the DPP, Jowie’s lawyer David Ayuo said his client is looking for means of survival since he has to cater for his one child and those of his aged parents that’s why he is working at a private security company in Nairobi.

Justice Cecilia Githua however ordered Jowie to obey bail terms.

“I hereby issue a warning against the respondent to abide by the orders issued by justice Wakianga in respect to the area of domicile. He is required to work within the domicile area (Nakuru),” ruled justice Githua.

The judge also declined to cancel Jowie’s bail on grounds that he assaulted a man at a club.

Justice Githua noted that no charge on the matter had been brought forward by the prosecution.

This is after the complainant in the assault matter withdrew the matter from the police station after they reached an agreement.