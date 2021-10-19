A knife-wielding robber identified as Evans Atuya, 35, died at the hands of his victim in Muguga, Kiambu county as two of his accomplices escaped.

The gang of three had attacked Godwin Wanyama at his house in Muguga, Kabete sub-county at around 2 am on Sunday.

They broke into his house by knocking down his door using a huge rock.

According to the DCI, a scuffle then ensued as the thugs tried to subdue Mr Wanyama.

“But a tactful Wanyama went straight for Atuya’s hand and dispossessed him of the knife. Like a lioness whose cubs were under attack, he furiously went for the suspect’s neck and stabbed him as his accomplices took flight!” said the DCI.

The suspect only managed a few steps from Wanyama’s house, before he fell down and succumbed to the injuries caused by his own weapon.

The officer commanding Muguga police station led a contingent of officers to the scene and collected evidence for further investigations.

“Crime scene detectives combed the scene and left with sufficient clues on the identity of the other suspects, whose arrest is nigh,” said the investigators.

The DCI advised victims of attacks from armed thugs that depending on the situation they’re facing, avoid a confrontation that may lead to their lives being lost.