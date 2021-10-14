There is uproar today after photos of what is believed to be the new official residence of the Governor of Mandera county.

The mansion, which appears to have been teleported from a rich suburb in Nairobi or even the United States, has just recently been completed, and is awaiting the governor to move in. It is reportedly located on the outskirts of Mandera town.

The house clearly cost tens, if not hundreds of millions of Shillings, in a county world-renowned for its hunger and poverty.

Here are the photos.

Kenyans on social media were perplexed how Governor Ali Roba would spend so much money on a single house, in one of the poorest counties in the country. Many took to Twitter to contrast the conditions of locals there, with what the county has just constructed.

Here are some other reactions.