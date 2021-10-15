You can always trust Kenyans on Twitter to make light of any situation.

We told you how one woman found herself locked inside a Nairobi fast food washroom. On Thursday night, Sandra Wahiga posted a video from inside Pepino’s Pizza toilets, seeking help to get out. This was after management locked the place up and left without knowing someone else was inside.

Eventually she did get help, but that was not before KOT gave themselves a good laugh.

Here are some of the best reactions.

Me at 3am on my 47th pizza and 5th chicken at Pepinospic.twitter.com/Nc945z8t0x — R¡cky (@guylikericky) October 14, 2021

the lady at pepinos right now pic.twitter.com/SdtZNDLNCQ — winterFELL (@i_aim_tygaa) October 14, 2021

Pepinos manager when the friend who left her behind comes to eat again at the restaurant pic.twitter.com/hyQ4Ft4IgK — Solange Mbunde (@ianmbunde) October 14, 2021

10 minutes being locked up inside Pepinos:

pic.twitter.com/9p4tzkgGf7 — El Jefe Sultan (@iddrriss__) October 14, 2021

Ukiwa on your 3rd box of pizza alafu uskie movements inside pepinos: pic.twitter.com/8GdyymokK6 — M! (@Morara__) October 14, 2021

Sandra being her own waitress at 3:00am inside pepinos pic.twitter.com/OPj0G73Grm — 3:00am Pepinos (@makupa_) October 14, 2021

The pepinos cleaner at 9.59pm 😂 pic.twitter.com/s0nslEDArv — Wanjiru 🤎🇰🇪 (@itshiruu) October 14, 2021

Victor and that woman having midnight snacks at Pepinos pic.twitter.com/2vvVWAd60m — Fafa Mukuru (@osoroKE) October 15, 2021

Me at the beginning of the Pepinos lockdown VS when they finally come to my ‘rescue’ pic.twitter.com/UTiHKpKP8a — Fetty Waf 🗯 (@Wafunya) October 14, 2021

"Babe, nitachelewa kufika leo cause nimefungiwa pepinos and my phone is about to die…." The man at home: pic.twitter.com/eMbpxwClRl — ◢MyaHoodie◤ (@JamesIregi) October 14, 2021

Scenes at Pepinos tomorrow after KOT is locked inside pic.twitter.com/RwuaTRozvJ — Brian Mbunde ™ (@Brianmbunde) October 14, 2021

Pepinos manager asking me how many chicken I ate overnight pic.twitter.com/MZssVUeFVu — Solange Mbunde (@ianmbunde) October 14, 2021

Sandra when someone asks her to go for a date at pepinos after today pic.twitter.com/H43IeT3D8H — 🅴 Phantéau (@_wangwe) October 14, 2021

Me at 1AM in Pepinos kitchen trying out new recipes pic.twitter.com/XTD296EcH3 — El Jefe Sultan (@iddrriss__) October 14, 2021

Victor returning that babe to her boyfriend after keeping her company at Pepinos the whole night pic.twitter.com/NPaZ9hAB9E — Fafa Mukuru (@osoroKE) October 15, 2021

Me the morning after spending a night inside Pepinos alone: pic.twitter.com/qyZR0mN0lo — Honeypot (@Miss_Patriciah) October 14, 2021

Me at 3am still in Pepinos pic.twitter.com/BkOE4ezXfm — Solange Mbunde (@ianmbunde) October 14, 2021

LIVE FOOTAGE FROM PEPINOS!!!!! pic.twitter.com/JR7tzo5gzp — Brian Mbunde ™ (@Brianmbunde) October 14, 2021

Me, with the fake diarrhea in Pepinos a minute before they lock up because I know it's free pizzas coming up shortly pic.twitter.com/Dpv0Z6D5o9 — Chris (@X_ChrisM) October 14, 2021

What happened at Pepinos. pic.twitter.com/Qs3NcyXdd6 — Munjiru wa mbari ya Karanja (@wakariowa) October 14, 2021

Me talking to my crush while I prepare dinner at pepinos pic.twitter.com/dwsKP1eaQO — Bisou (@Mwisiwa) October 14, 2021

Manager opening Pepinos at 6 AM & finding Sandra in the kitchen. pic.twitter.com/01akePvtsR — TJ (@The_Mentalyst) October 14, 2021

Another day to hustle hard and avoid sleeping at Pepinos toilets 🥲 — Billy The GOAT (@_CrazyNairobian) October 15, 2021

“God please get me help nitoke Pepinos. Amen.” God: pic.twitter.com/iM1a7pkAP0 — Mwang! (@Mwass_) October 14, 2021

Pepinos manager being woken up an 12 AM to go open the door. pic.twitter.com/wxs9RKnqaA — TJ (@The_Mentalyst) October 14, 2021

That Pepinos chic current situation….. pic.twitter.com/0Ltk408RLQ — Miss M💕 (@MissWanyeri) October 14, 2021

Scenes after eating Pizza at Pepinos all night🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/dz9OKaPo6J — Wahinya🇰🇪 (@Wahinya_Charlie) October 14, 2021