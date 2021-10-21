A woman is facing theft charges at the Kibera law courts after she spiked a man’s drink and stole his money.

Clare Monyangi Moseti is said to have administered a stupefying drug on a Ugandan businessman after a night out.

The court heard that the victim was in Nairobi for business and was drinking at a club located on Adlife Plaza when he was joined by two women.

He entertained the two and asked one of them for her contacts. The businessman then took the woman to his house along Muringa Road in Kilimani, Nairobi.

They reportedly enjoyed themselves until the next day when the woman told him that she had not had enough and they went to another club.

They returned to his house after a few hours and she demanded that they continue drinking.