Zipporah Bett, a fashion entrepreneur and wife of celebrity rapper Nyashinki, has reached out to wellwishers to help her raise funds for her ailing sister Janet Bett Karoney.

Janet was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder known as Severe Aplastic Anaemia, a life-threatening condition where the bone marrow stops producing enough blood for the body.

She was diagnosed with the condition on August 10, 2021, and since then she has been going for blood transfusion after every 10 days.

Zia Bett said doctors have recommended a bone marrow transplant as the best treatment.

“Janet is currently blood and platelet transfusion dependent since the diagnosis and has to go for blood transfusion every 10 days to maintain optional blood counts. Too Many blood transfusions may impact the success of the Bone Marrow transplant thus we are planning for Janet to travel on September 24th to enable treatment to start,” Zia says.

The treatment is estimated to cost Sh10 million, with Janet required to stay in India for a period of 4-6 months.

“Unfortunately, the procedure is not available in Kenya, and Janet will need to travel abroad for the treatment.

“We are appealing for funds as her family & friends to help get her the treatment she urgently needs. We know recent times have been really tough on all but any little you can donate will be greatly appreciated and will help towards getting her treatment and back home to her family. 🙏🏾🙏🏾” Zia appealed.