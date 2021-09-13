Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju spoke to nation.africa about his vision for Kenya, his role as a minister, the accident that changed his life and more.

Here are the interview excerpts.

The biggest challenge we have is how to make it viable and united. The stability of the country is at stake. The fear of exclusion is real. If you even take Central Kenya, for example, some who are not from that region would imagine they were on the gravy train during the presidency of Uhuru Kenyatta and Mwai Kibaki. The fear that would grip people from that region is ‘what will happen to us if we are not in government?’ And this is not idle worry.

After suffering at the hands of colonial authorities and later a hostile president (Daniel Moi), a couple of financial institutions they owned like the Rural-Urban bank crashed because they could not get deposits from parastatals and government. Whether you like it or not, the government is the biggest trading partner not just in Kenya. The Central Kenya community is a very worried nation. Then take the Luo Nyanza region, as another example.

The region has had its grievances with past governments. I will be honest. When I go to social media sites by people from the region, I see sentiments of disillusionment. They say, for example, that if you are a Luo, you’ll be wasting your time hoping to get jobs like being the director-general of the Nation Intelligence Service (NIS) or being the Chief of General Staff, or being the governor of the Central Bank because it has never happened since independence.

If there is anything they worry about, it is being ‘outside’ the government. If you talk to Kenyans from North Eastern, they talk about the difficulties they go through in getting ID cards and passports. To confirm what I am telling you, please, take a trip to Wajir or Mandera and feel that exclusion yourself. If you talk about the Kalenjins, I know the grievances they had against the Narc government, when certain professions where there used to be many of them — and then came a new policy which said the recruitment of police is not only based on who can run fast but every county has got to be given a certain percentage. Every community in this country has its fears and worries.

Does it explain why everyone wants their man or woman at the top?

We have seen a situation where ministers ensure the appointment of parastatal heads come from their own communities or even cronies. That board is the one that seats and creates the procurement committees. So, if you are even selling samosa, you will not be able to sell to the government unless you are politically correct. Those who lose out in the political contest do not just lose out politically, they lose economic opportunities. It comes down to bread and butter. These are facts that we must address. There are those politicians and leaders who have shown us that streak of not wanting to include others and we have to interrogate them because if we don’t, we will land in real trouble. There is enough for all of us to eat, but there is not enough for all of our greed, as Mahatma Gandhi would say.

What’s is the solution?