

Seasoned journalist Fred Indimuli has called it a day at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).

According to sources, the experienced news anchor has been poached by Standard Group with an irresistible offer to replace Ben Kitili at the Kenya Television Network (KTN).

Kitili recently rejoined NTV as a news anchor and political editor.

Indimuli, an alumnus of Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC), has been co-anchoring the news at KBC with Skiksha Arora in the bulletin dubbed Easy Friday.



The journalist was part of the new look KBC that was tasked with revamping the national broadcaster’s image about three months ago.

Indimuli started his journalism career as an online editor at Kiss FM and TV, He then rose to the role of a newsreader and went on to work at Citizen TV for about two years.

He also had a stint at K24 TV as prime time news anchor from 2018.