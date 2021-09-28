Tom Oywa Mboya, the man who shot William Guda Osewe, the owner of Ranalo K’osewe Foods, has been found guilty.

Milimani chief magistrate Martha Mutuku delivered the ruling on Monday, finding Tom Mboya guilty of attempted murder.

The court ruled that the prosecution proved its case against Mboya beyond a reasonable doubt.

While delivering the judgement, Magistrate Mutuku noted that the offence of attempted murder is usually committed when there is an intention to kill.

“I have considered the evidence before the court and it is not in dispute that Mboya shot Osewe. He did so not once but four times,” she ruled.

“I dismiss the defence as the prosecution has proved count number one and found him guilty of the offence under Section 215 of the CPC.”

Mboya will be held at Industrial Area remand prison until October 4 as he awaits presentencing, which will reflect the views of the victim.