Finally! Betty Bayo has let the world know about her closely secret.

The gospel musician has revealed the identity of her new lover after two years of dating. For weeks, if not months, Bayo has been sharing photos of her lover with his face concealed.

This changed on Thursday as they both simultaneously took to Instagram to gush over each other.

The man identified as Tash shared a photo embracing Betty Bayo while dressed in matching outfits.

He captioned it: “Thankyou for coming into my life,and making my life amazing.You make me feel LOVED every day. I feel lucky that I have you as my LIFE Partner. Am so blessed to have you. Love you always my SWITHRT🥰🥰”

On her part, the former wife of “prophet” Victor Kanyari revealed what made her swoon over Tash.

“Finally.. it has been 2yrs since we met each other and became good friends, what led thereafter no one can explain it.I had to take time to get to know you better. What really inspired me was how you feared God, respected me, and the love you showed towards me and the kids.

The 11th-hour hitmaker also squeezed in a joke, saying she knows about Tash’s former lovers.

“I know your past won’t come as a surprise, at least I know all your exes🤣🤣. you’re my answered prayer.. my LOVE I know your not perfect and that makes the two of us love.” Betty Bayo concluded.