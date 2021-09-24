Embakasi MP Babu Owino has sent a message of condolence to Felix Orinda alias DJ Evolve following the loss of his mother, Mary Hongo.

Mrs. Hongo, 54, passed away Wednesday evening after developing breathing complications at her Lucky Summer home in Nairobi.

“She was doing house chores in the evening, when she collapsed,” John Orinda, the deceased’s husband, said.

“I was not at home at the time when the incident took place. Everything happened so fast but we leave it to God,” he added.

Orinda said his wife “had no signs of sickness”.

“At around 5 pm, I received a phone call from a neighbour informing me that my spouse had collapsed while doing house chores. The friend rushed her to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival,” he said.

On Thursday, Babu Owino took to social media to pay tribute to Mrs Hongo.

Describing DJ Evolve as his friend, Babu Owino referred to Hongo as her mother. He mentioned that they bonded through a difficult situation in reference to an incident in which he shot DJ Evolve.

“Mum you were a mother to me, and a friend. We were united through a difficult situation, we had grown so close but God has His own reasons why this had to happen. As a family we are deeply saddened by your loss. You are forever loved and treasured. We shall continue holding together and ensure your legacy lives on forever,” Babu said.

The lawmaker went on to comfort DJ Evolve who was negatively affected by the news of his mother’s demise, triggering a spike in his blood pressure.

“To my friend Felix and your family I cannot begin to imagine what you are going through. May God grant you peace, strength and comfort to go through this difficult moment in your lives. Mum You always told us to be strong no matter how big the storm is and to always put God first. Rest In Peace Mum till we meet again,” Babu Owino concluded.

Meanwhile, Orinda said DJ Evolve is receiving round-the-clock observation.

“I personally went to his house in Kilimani to break the sad news to him. Immediately after receiving the information, his blood pressure shot up. After two hours of managing him, his blood pressure returned to normal,” said John Orinda.