Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino has admitted to threatening Citizen TV’s Senior News Editor Muraya Kariuki.

The journalist had taken to Twitter on Monday to lament that someone who introduced himself as Babu Owino called him to threaten him over his journalistic work.

“I just received a very nasty phone call from a person who introduced themselves as Hon Babu Owino on +254 711 111311 This has to do with the work I do. It is not good manners to try scare lowly journalists. Tunaomba tufanye kazi kwa amani,” Muraya Kariuki tweeted.

Babu Owino then responded to the tweet, confirming that he indeed called Muraya. The lawmaker accused the journalist of running negative news about the ODM leader Raila Odinga.

“Yes, I called you na utawacha ujinga yako. It’s both professional misconduct and unprofessional conduct using your position to influence and air negative news against Baba,” Babu Owino tweeted.

Muraya responded and told Babu Owino to file an official complaint with his bosses or the Media Council of Kenya (MCK).

“File a formal complaint please, with my bosses or any regulatory body that you feel would address your concerns. It is better than this nonsense of threats,” he said.

But Babu Owino was having none of it and replied: “You told me that you choose whoever appears on news, I see how important you are. Even my grandmother can do that.”

Muraya Kariuki put out another tweet showing screenshots of the messages that Babu Owino sent to him.

One message reads: “You can enjoy your small cheo. You will take responsibility for the negative news you chose to air against Baba. We have proved beyond per adventure that you are on DP Ruto’s Payroll.”

A relentless Babu Owino then responded to Muraya’s second tweet and wrote: “Yes you are on DP’s payroll to distort news in his favor.”

