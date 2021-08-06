Ugandan singer Edriisa Musuuza a.k.a Eddy Kenzo escaped with minor injuries after he was involved in a road accident Thursday morning.

The ‘Sitya Loss’ hitmaker was traveling to Kyotera together with two colleagues when their vehicle skidded, rolled several times, and ended up in a trench.

The accident happened along the Kampala – Masaka highway near Stabex fuel station in Maya Town, in the central Uganda district of Wakiso.

According to onlookers, it was a miracle to see the singer pulled out alive. A video shared on social media shows onlookers milling around the overturned car and pulling out its occupants, who all escaped serious injuries.

In a statement posted to his Facebook page, Eddy Kenzo described the accident as frightening.

“We had a frightening car accident. The road was wet and slippery due to rain and when we reached Maya there was a bump in the road next to Stabex Petro station that caused my car to skid in a remarkable fashion. It did a 180-degree spin in the middle of the road, facing the wrong way!”

“All the three people in the car survived without any damage. We thank the good Lord for his protection,” he added.

