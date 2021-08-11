President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday received Somalia Prime Minister Hussein Mohamed Roble at State House, Mombasa, where they led their respective delegations in bilateral talks.

The two delegations discussed several strategic issues of shared interest between Kenya and Somalia, key among them the restoration of diplomatic relations between Nairobi and Mogadishu.

Kenya and Somalia signed the Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) in 2015. The JCC defines the scope of the two countries’ collaboration in areas such as trade and investment, transport, defence, and security.

This comes after a Kenyan delegation led by Foreign Affairs Minister Raychelle Omamo held talks with the Somalia Prime Minister in Mogadishu on Sunday.

A press statement from the prime minister’s office indicated that the neighboring states, whose ties have not been on a strong footing for several months, agreed to cement their relations.

Elsewhere, the President held a consultative meeting with a cross-section of political party leaders.

In a statement to newsrooms, State House spokesperson Kanze Dena said the consultative meeting discussed several subjects touching on the State of the Kenyan Nation.

Those present in the meeting were ODM leader Raila Odinga, ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper, Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya and KANU’s Gideon Moi.

Also present was Kakamega Governor and ODM Deputy Party Leader Wycliffe Oparanya.

“Among the subjects discussed by the leaders were, Covid-19’s impact on the country and how to revamp the economy; and the importance of maintaining peace, unity and national cohesion,” said Kanze Dena.